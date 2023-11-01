Centerra Gold sees earnings rise in third quarter, bringing in US$60.6 million

October 31, 2023 at 21 h 40 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. says it earned US$60.6 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $33.9 million a year earlier. 

The Toronto-based company says revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were US$343.9 million, up from US$179 million during the same quarter last year. 

Earnings from mine operations rose to US$114.6 million from US$32.6 million. 

The company reaffirmed its gold production guidance for the rest of the year. 

President and CEO Paul Tomory says the company expects to generate significant free cash flow in the fourth quarter. 

Centerra declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents per share. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CG)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid: ‘These are must win’
Ontario News

Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid: ‘These are must win’

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation…

Nygard says he had ‘nothing to hide’ from police, doesn’t recall parts of interview
Ontario News

Nygard says he had ‘nothing to hide’ from police, doesn’t recall parts of interview

TORONTO — Peter Nygard testified Tuesday that he had "nothing to hide" during his 11-hour interview…