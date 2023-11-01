Centerra Gold sees earnings rise in third quarter, bringing in US$60.6 million

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. says it earned US$60.6 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $33.9 million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were US$343.9 million, up from US$179 million during the same quarter last year.

Earnings from mine operations rose to US$114.6 million from US$32.6 million.

The company reaffirmed its gold production guidance for the rest of the year.

President and CEO Paul Tomory says the company expects to generate significant free cash flow in the fourth quarter.

Centerra declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents per share.

