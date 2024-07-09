CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

July 9, 2024 at 0 h 07 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.

The agency’s recall applies to Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

It says the recall was triggered by an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and that illnesses associated with the consumption of the products have been reported.

Anyone who thinks they got sick from consuming one of the recalled products, most of which have best-before dates of Oct. 4, should seek medical advice from their health-care provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The CFIA says food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

