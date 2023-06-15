CFL announces Touchdown Atlantic contest is officially a sellout

June 15, 2023 at 15 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — For a second straight year, Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout.

The CFL announced Thursday the Saskatchewan Roughriders-Toronto Argonauts contest slated for July 29 at Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University has been sold out. 

The league has expanded capacity within Huskies Stadium for an additional 1,000 fans to attend.

This year’s game will be just the second regular-season game played in Nova Scotia.

Toronto defeated Saskatchewan 30-24 on July 16, 2022 in Wolfville, N.S. The CFL held an exhibition game at Huskies Stadium in 2005.

“A sellout for a second straight year shows the appetite that the east coast has for our great game,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “It is a definitive ‘Yes’ from our incredible fans that the CFL has a home in the hearts of Haligonians and Atlantic Canadians across the region.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

