CFL boosts salary cap to over $6.06 million in 2025

TORONTO — CFL teams will have more money to spend on bolstering their rosters in 2025.

The league announced Wednesday that its salary cap this season has been set at just over $6.06 million.

That’s up significantly from last year’s limit of $5.525 million and represents an increase of $412,365 from the proposed $5.650 million cap this year as per the league’s 2022 collective bargaining agreement with the CFL Players’ Association.

According to a CFL source, a reported $18-million boost in league revenues triggered the substantial salary cap increase.

“The strategy we put in place in 2022 has strengthened our league,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “Our extensive product review has yielded a fun, fast and entertaining game — one that attracts attention and inspires people to fall in love with Canadian football.

“Fans and partners have leaned in, investing in the potential and promise of our great game.”

CFLPA president Solomon Eliminian credited the new revenue growth model for the cap boost.

“This increase is a direct result of the dedication and sacrifices of our members, both past and present,” he told CFLPA members in a memo. “For too long, salary cap growth has lagged behind the economic realities.

“With this adjustment, we’re seeing a much-needed correction, one that finally catches up to the rate of inflation and prioritizes the financial well-being of CFL players.”

CFL free agency is slated to begin Tuesday with training camps opening May 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.