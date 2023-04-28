CFL fines four teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap

April 28, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL’s salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.

The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. 

The CFL’s salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over.

Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa’s penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged the Blue Bombers 24-23 in the Grey Cup game at Regina last November.

Since no team exceeded the cap by more than $100,000, the league said the squads would not lose any picks in the upcoming CFL draft.

The CFL’s salary cap for 2023 increases to $5.45 million.

