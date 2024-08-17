CFL fines Roughriders OL Trevor Reid, Elks defensive back Bynum

August 16, 2024 at 21 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The CFL handed out a pair of fines on Friday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Trevor Reid was handed a fine for making unnecessary contact with Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Kene Onyeka.

The play came in a 22-22 tie last week Thursday between the two teams.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Devodric Bynum was also fined.

Bynum’s fine came as a result of delivering a low block on a kickoff to BC Lions fullback David Mackie, the league said, in Edmonton’s 33-16 win last Sunday.

The CFL did not disclose the amount of the fines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

