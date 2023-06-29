CFL issues maximum fine against Chris Edwards of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

CFL issues maximum fine against Chris Edwards of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

TORONTO — The CFL issued a maximum fine against Hamilton defensive back Chris Edwards on Wednesday for his actions following the Tiger-Cats’ 38-12 loss to the  Montreal Alouettes last week.

After the game Friday night, Edwards delivered a two-handed shove to Montreal receiver Austin Mack after faking a friendly handshake. Edwards was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty even though the game was over.

The exact amount of the discipline was not disclosed but a maximum fine from the CFL is equivalent to half a player’s game cheque.

The league also fined Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus for delivering a high hit on Calgary Stampeders defensive back Jonathan Moxey. Also, defensive lineman J-Min Pelley of the Edmonton Elks was fined for a hit on Toronto Argonauts receiver B.J. Byrd.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

