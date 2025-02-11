CFL Moves: Ticats sign Moxey; Argos and Redblacks trade Chatfield for James

February 10, 2025 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on February 10, 2025
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a contract extension Monday.

Moxey was slated to become a free agent Tuesday.

The 29-year-old appeared in 14 regular-season games last year, his first with Hamilton. He registered 23 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Moxey began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2019, 2021-23). The five-foot-nine, 188-pound native of West Palm Beach, Fla., has appeared in 64 regular-season games and recorded 101 total tackles, one sack, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Moxey was a West Division all-star in 2022.

Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks swap defensive players in deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts acquired defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield from the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday for defensive back Craig James.

Both players are Americans.

The six-foot-two, 250-pound Chatfield appeared in one game last season with Ottawa after signing with the club in September. Chatfield played collegiately at Oregon State (2021-23) and Florida (2018-2020).

James signed with Toronto on Jan. 7 after spending six seasons in the NFL with Minnesota (2018), Philadelphia (2019-21), New York Jets (2022-23) and Detroit (2023).

Toronto also signed American defensive lineman Derek Parish to a contract extension while adding Canadian receiver Bruno Labelle and American defensive lineman Greg Reaves.

The six-foot-one, 240-pound Parish had 21 tackles, five special-teams tackles and six sacks in 18 regular-season games last year, his first with Toronto.

Labelle, a Montreal native joins the Argos after three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-four, 240-pound Labelle appeared in 29 CFL regular-season games, registering an 18-yard reception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

