CFL officials will get to see Bonhomme perform at national combine

March 15, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on March 15, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — CFL officials will have the chance to get up close and personal with DK Bonhomme.

The South Alabama linebacker has been added to the league’s national combine, which will be held next week in Winnipeg. On Friday, Bonhomme’s name was on the list of participants released by the CFL.

The six-foot-two, 237-pound Bonhomme was invited to participate in the CFL’s regional combine Friday in Waterloo, Ont., but was unable to attend.

Bonhomme began his college career at Indiana, appearing in 24 games over three seasons before transferring to South Alabama. Gifted athletically, Bonhomme has battled injuries throughout his collegiate tenure.

After being limited to just three games with the Jaguars in 2022, Bonhomme was hurt before last season and didn’t play in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

