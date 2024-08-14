CFL Players’ Association appoints Dyakowski as its interim executive director

TORONTO — The CFL Players’ Association appointed Peter Dyakowski as its interim executive director Tuesday.

Dyakowski will assume the role at the end of September when executive director Brian Ramsay leaves to become the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

Dyakowski played 11 CFL seasons as an offensive lineman with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2007-16) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18).

Dyakowski was released by Hamilton on Feb. 16, 2017 and signed with Toronto later that day. The Argonauts traded him to Saskatchewan on May 17, 2017.

Dyakowski has an extensive background with the CFLPA. He served as Hamilton’s player rep from 2013-2015 and on the union’s executive board as its treasurer (2016-24).

The union said in the statement it will begin searching for Ramsay’s permanent replacement in the coming months.

“I am honoured to take on this role and to have the opportunity to serve all CFLPA members in this capacity,” said Dyakowski. “The CFLPA has a long history of advocating for its players’ rights, and I am committed to ensuring that we build on that legacy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.