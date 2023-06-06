CFL unveils partnership with sports analytics company Pro Football Focus

June 6, 2023 at 19 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CFL unveils partnership with sports analytics company Pro Football Focus

TORONTO — The CFL has entered into a partnership with sports analytics company Pro Football Focus, the league announced Tuesday.

PFF, whose clients include the NFL and U.S. college football, grades individual players based on data points created by breaking down game footage.

The CFL said in a release the data will allow team personnel to improve efficiency and make more informed decisions.

The league says it will use the player grades to recognize the best weekly performances at at every position and the top offensive line.

“Partnering with Pro Football Focus allows our league to better understand its drivers of play,” Greg Dick, the CFL’s chief football operations officer and head of Grey Cup and events, said in a release. “We’re removing the microfocus on the individual and taking a long view to look at the bigger picture.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Ontario News

Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal

TORONTO — Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country. The three-year deal, announced…

Defending Grey Cup champion Argos unveil new 2023 uniform colours
Ontario News

Defending Grey Cup champion Argos unveil new 2023 uniform colours

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will celebrate their 150th anniversary sporting a different look. The…

CFL reaches multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network
Ontario News

CFL reaches multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network

TORONTO — The CFL has reached a multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network, the league…