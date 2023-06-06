CFL unveils partnership with sports analytics company Pro Football Focus

TORONTO — The CFL has entered into a partnership with sports analytics company Pro Football Focus, the league announced Tuesday.

PFF, whose clients include the NFL and U.S. college football, grades individual players based on data points created by breaking down game footage.

The CFL said in a release the data will allow team personnel to improve efficiency and make more informed decisions.

The league says it will use the player grades to recognize the best weekly performances at at every position and the top offensive line.

“Partnering with Pro Football Focus allows our league to better understand its drivers of play,” Greg Dick, the CFL’s chief football operations officer and head of Grey Cup and events, said in a release. “We’re removing the microfocus on the individual and taking a long view to look at the bigger picture.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.