CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay to leave union by end of next month

TORONTO — Brian Ramsay is stepping down as executive director of the CFL Players’ Association, the union announced Thursday.

The CFLPA said Ramsay “is pursuing a new opportunity,” and will leave the organization at the end of September. There was no indication given regarding what’s next for Ramsay.

The union added its board of directors will be naming an interim executive director shortly.

Ramsay has been with the CFLPA since 2015. The 44-year-old Victoria native spent 10 seasons as a CFL offensive lineman before taking a role with the union.

Ramsay became the union’s first full-time executive director in 2016. He was in the running for the NHL Players Association’s top job in 2023 before Marty Walsh, the former U.S. Secretary of Labour, was hired.

“It has been a true honour to serve each and every member of the CFLPA for the past nine years,” Ramsay said in a statement. “Today, the CFLPA sits firmly on top of a strong foundation and is led by a great executive with clear vision as well as strong and dedicated player representatives.

“I am proud that we always listened closely to the players and for the many achievements we’ve had together on behalf of the players.”

CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian, the organization’s board of directors, administration and special advisers will remain in place, the union added.

“I would like to thank Brian for his tireless advocacy on behalf of our membership as we have seen new heights as an organization under his leadership,” Elimimian said. “I am excited for Brian, and I wish him every success.”

Ramsay has served as the union’s first full-time executive director and helped initiate the changes that have resulted in a more active and engaged membership. He also helped the CFLPA during collective bargaining negotiations in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The ’22 agreement, which covered seven years, followed just the second strike in league history and first since 1974. Originally, the league and union agreed on a tentative deal that was ultimately rejected by the players.

The two sides then agreed upon an amended CBA that was ratified by both the players and league.

“This was not an easy decision but it’s being made with the confidence that the CFLPA has a very bright future with powerful leadership and significant momentum to keep moving forward,” he said.

Among the CFLPA’s accomplishments under Ramsay’s tenure were:

_Prioritized and improved player safety.

_The establishment and development of mental health and substance abuse programs for CFLPA members.

_The negotiated of reduced contact practices that resulted in 33 per cent fewer head injuries in the first year of adoption.

_The formation of a coalition of professional athletes (NHLPA, PHPA, PWHPA, NLLPA, NBPA, MLBPA, MLSPA) to pursue workers’ compensation coverage for all athletes in Canada.

_The formation of the CFLPA Academy, a program exposing players to workplace skills development for potential careers after football.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.