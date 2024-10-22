Chad Kelly, Christophe Beaulieu named CFL’s top offensive, defensive performers

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly and defensive back Christophe Beaulieu of the B.C. Lions were named the CFL’s top offensive and defensive performers Tuesday.

Kelly took top offensive honours with a grade of 93.6. Kelly was 21-of-26 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Toronto’s 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon that clinched second spot in the East Division for the Argos.

Kelly also ran for 25 yards and a touchdown in the contest in earning top offensive player honours for a second straight week and third time overall.

Beaulieu earned the top grade among defensive players at 84.3 over 46 defensive snaps in B.C.’s 27-3 win over Montreal. He also had a grade of 86.7 from 29 coverage snaps.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line was the top-graded unit at 76.1 for its play in a 42-20 home win over Calgary. The top-three players were David Beard (76.2), Brandon Revenberg (70.4) and Coulter Woodmansey (69.9).

Beard was also the top-graded individual lineman.

The other top performers included: B.C. running back Jeshrun Antwi (83.6); Toronto receiver Dejon Brissett (77.8); Argos defensive lineman Ralph Holley (78.7); Hamilton linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (72.6); Ottawa returner Kalil Pimpleton (80.5); Montreal punter Joseph Zema (73.3); and Toronto special-teams player Benjie Franklin (91.8).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.