‘Change can come in many forms’: Chow plans to listen ahead of taking office

TORONTO — Olivia Chow is set to take charge of a city facing daunting challenges, including an enormous budget shortfall and widespread affordability concerns, but she doesn’t plan on delivering marching orders during her first round of meetings as Toronto’s mayor-elect.

The 66-year-old progressive will begin her term on July 12 following two weeks of discussions with top city officials. Asked whether she would bring a specific message to those meetings, Chow said, “not yet.”

“I’m not going to assume that I know. Because I don’t,” she told The Canadian Press from her transition office at city hall this week where staff were setting up operations around her.

Chow, who also became the first person of colour to be elected mayor in Toronto, said she’s going to spend some time listening.

The former NDP parliamentarian and past city councillor beat out 101 other candidates to win the mayoral byelection on Monday night, a victory that marks a high point in a career that has included decades of work in Toronto politics.

Critics said her campaign was light on policy specifics, but Chow emphasized a broad message of change – pledging to make Toronto more affordable and more caring, especially to the city’s most vulnerable people.

As she makes the transition from a campaign to the city’s top office, there are questions about how quickly she can deliver that promised change.

“Change can come in many forms,” Chow said.

“The listening and the working together is a different way of governing. And that itself is change.”

Chow will want to quickly translate her byelection momentum into early policy wins as mayor, said Zac Spicer, an associate professor of public policy at York University.

Her campaign was headlined by a pledge to have the municipal government once again act as a developer of social housing, vowing to build 25,000 rent-controlled homes on city lands over the next eight years.

“Mayors have a window of opportunity where they can get major campaign pieces passed quickly,” Spicer said, noting councillors may give the mayor’s agenda deference in the immediate aftermath of a citywide vote.

“I think her team is politically savvy enough to strike while the iron is hot.”

But Chow recognized it would not be easy to get the city back into social housing development.

“When an institution stops doing something for that long, the institutional knowledge is not there anymore,” she said.

Chow’s first day in her new transition office included a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The prime minister, speaking to reporters in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, said he was “really excited to have a strong progressive as mayor.”

When it comes to one of the most urgent challenges facing Chow’s mandate – the city’s nearly $1-billion budget shortfall – Trudeau appeared to indicate there was no federal bailout in the works.

“The provinces need to step up now to support cities that are their area of jurisdiction,” he said.

Chow’s transition, outlined in broad strokes on Thursday, includes planned engagements with front-line experts, community leaders and civil servants. Those discussions will focus on three immediate priorities: affordable housing and economic opportunities, community crisis response and supportive housing and wraparound support services.

She also named Michal Hay as her chief of staff, elevating a well-known progressive organizer and her mayoral campaign manager to the senior role.

Hay, the founding executive director of non-profit advocacy group Progress Toronto, previously managed Jagmeet Singh’s successful campaign to lead the federal NDP and worked as chief of staff for Chow’s stepson Mike Layton when he was a city councillor.

The mayor-elect also said Thursday she would call an early, special meeting of the city’s executive committee in August to discuss Toronto’s long-term financial plan.

Additionally, her tasks over the coming days will include meetings with city councillors, many of whom supported her competitors in the byelection.

“I want to find out more about their passions and what kind of experiences they’ve had. And just listen,” she said. “I think that’s important to do.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.