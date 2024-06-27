Change-of-command ceremony for new defence chief set for July 18

OTTAWA — The defence chief’s office says a change-of-command ceremony for the country’s top military commander is set for July 18.

Gen. Wayne Eyre announced plans last January to retire from the post.

At the time, Eyre said he asked for his successor to be identified as soon as possible to allow for an orderly handover.

The defence chief is appointed by the federal cabinet, but the prime minister has not announced who will be taking over.

The Armed Forces’ second-in-command is also retiring this year.

The vice-chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, will be replaced in an early August ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.