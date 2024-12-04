Charge rally to slip past Sceptres 3-2

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Charge gave their home fans the start they were hoping for with a come-from-behind 3-2 Professional Women’s Hockey League victory over the Toronto Sceptres Tuesday night.

Ottawa (1-0-1-0) got off to a solid start, but similar to last season struggled in the second allowing Toronto (1-0-0-1), who opened its season with a win over Boston, to take the lead.

The Charge were able to bounce back in the third scoring twice in a span of 3:11 to take the lead.

Toronto worked hard for the equalizer but Emerance Maschmeyer, who made 20 saves, came up big in the dying minutes.

Ottawa’s Mannon McMahon opened the scoring early in the first, but Toronto was able to tie the game with a power-play goal with Sarah Nurse tipping a Hannah Miller shot.

Toronto took the lead late in the second when Izzy Daniel was able to knock home a loose puck across the goal line.

The Charge were able to get its crowd back into the game in the third.

Ottawa tied the game on the power play when Jincy Roese was able to get a shot through traffic from the point.

The Charge regained the lead when Katerina Mrazova found space and saw Tereza Vanisova at the side of the net to redirect a shot high over Kristen Campbell, who made 28 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa’s focus in the off-season had been to build up its size and grit but far too often they were outmuscled in front of its own net.

Sceptres: Toronto struggled to contain Ottawa after they tied the game in the third.

KEY MOMENT

After tying the game early in the third the Charge were able to build off the momentum and score the go-ahead goal.

KEY STAT

Jincy Roese’s tying goal in the third period was her first PWHL career goal.

UP NEXT

Sceptres: Host the Minnesota Frost on Saturday.

Charge: Hosts the Montreal Victoire on Friday night for their first game at Canadian Tire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.