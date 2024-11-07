Charges laid in multi-million dollar auto theft investigation in Toronto

Toronto police say they have arrested two men and laid 176 charges against them in relation to a multi-million dollar vehicle theft investigation.

Police allege the suspects, who worked at a dealership in Toronto, acquired and sold stolen vehicles to unsuspecting customers, using their positions as legitimate auto salespeople.

Investigators say they have so far been able to link the accused to 22 fraudulent auto sales worth approximately $2,188,000.

They allege the suspects purchased vehicles from a number of companies, including some owned by themselves, using funds from the dealership and then created fraudulent sales agreements and changed the Vehicle Identification Numbers known as VINs.

Police say the investigation dubbed Project Warden began in August and continued until last month when eight search warrants on residences, commercial garages and vehicles were executed.

They say two re-VINned vehicles and numerous documents and electronics were found during the search.

A 35-year-old suspect from Barrie, Ont., is set to appear in court on Dec. 17, while a 32-year-old suspect from Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Police are urging potential vehicle buyers to be extra cautious when purchasing used cars and look for discrepancies in the vehicle’s history, such as having the wrong colour or inconsistent odometer readings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.