Charges stayed against second woman in Hajtamiri abduction

March 21, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on March 21, 2024
The Canadian Press
BARRIE, Ont. — Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. 

Court records indicate the kidnapping charge against Krystal Lawrence was stayed at the request of the Crown on Tuesday. 

Records indicate a second woman, Dominique Ewan, also had her charges stayed in October, including for the alleged abduction.

Ewan had also faced charges for knowingly possessing a stolen 2019 Land Rover and changing a vehicle identification number. 

Hajtamiri was last seen in January 2022 when Ontario Provincial Police say suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted her from her relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont. 

OPP have charged her ex-boyfriend with first-degree murder, as well as for Hajtamiri’s alleged “invasion-style” abduction and her alleged assault in a Richmond Hill parking lot just weeks before that. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 21, 2024. 

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version carried an incorrect spelling for Elnaz Hajtamiri’s last name.

