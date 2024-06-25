Charron, Santavy named to Canada’s weightlifting team at Paris Olympics

TORONTO — Gold medallist Maude Charron, of Rimouski, Que., will lead Canada’s two-person weightlifting team at the Paris Olympics.

Charron, who won weightlifting gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will compete in the women’s 59-kilogram event in Paris. In Tokyo, she lifted 236 kilograms in the 64 kg category, four more than the silver medallist.

It was just the second-ever Olympic gold medal won by a Canadian weightlifter, following Christine Girard, of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., who won 63 kg gold at the 2012 London Games.

Joining Charron in Paris will be Boady Santavy, of Sarnia, Ont., who will compete in the men’s 89 kg event.

“I’m thrilled to represent Canada once more at these Olympic Games,” said Charron, who won 59 kg silver at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. “I’m looking forward to enjoying every moment to the fullest with my coaches, my parents and my friends. We are only two on the team to represent our sport and our country and we will do our very best to make Canadians proud.”

Santavy will be making his second Olympic appearance, after finishing fourth in the men’s 96 kg event — missing the podium by one kilogram — in Tokyo.

Santavy, a silver medallist at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, continues his family’s Olympic legacy. His grandfather Bob competed in 1976 Montreal Olympics and was poised to join the Mexico City 1968 team before an injury.

“Generations of weightlifters have gone before me and I am proud to raise the bar for Canada,” said Santavy. “I have been through so much to reach the pinnacle of the Olympic Games and I will not let Canada down. I will take the platform in Paris with pride, knowing that my life is my message and my strength comes from a higher power.”

Weightlifting at the Paris Games takes place Aug. 7-11 at South Paris Arena 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.