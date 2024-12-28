Chase is back on: Alex Ovechkin set to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

TORONTO — The record chase is back on.

Alex Ovechkin will return to the Washington Capitals’ lineup Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting 26 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s career mark of 894.

Ovechkin, 39, had a resurgent start to the season with a league-leading 15 goals in 18 games before he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

Now, he returns with 47 regular-season games remaining to catch Gretzky.

Still, the surprising Capitals have thrived without their captain.

After Ovechkin fuelled Washington’s fast start to the season, his teammates have kept it going with a 10-5-1 record in 16 games without him.

Despite predictions of both Ovechkin’s and the Capitals’ downfall this season, head coach Spencer Carbery has the club second in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points and a 23-9-2 record.

The first-place New Jersey Devils have 51 points but have played four more games than the Capitals.

It appears Ovechkin will return to his usual right-wing spot next to Dylan Strome against the Maple Leafs. The duo skated together alongside left-winger Aliaksei Protas in Friday’s practice.

Strome picked up assists on Ovechkin’s first 10 goals this season and 12 overall. He leads the Capitals with 27 helpers and 38 points.

Ovechkin, meanwhile, was recently overtaken for the team scoring lead by centre Connor McMichael, who still just sits one goal ahead of his captain with 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.