Chief cyberspy among federal officials appearing at meddling inquiry today

September 26, 2024 at 12 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Chief cyberspy among federal officials appearing at meddling inquiry today

OTTAWA — Caroline Xavier, the chief of Canada’s cyberspy agency, is slated to appear at a federal inquiry into foreign interference today.

Xavier was appointed in 2022 to lead the Communications Security Establishment, which has a lead role in fending off online threats to Canada.

Other senior officials from the CSE are also scheduled to testify along with representatives of the Privy Council Office and the Justice Department .

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

The commission is examining the practices of various institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

The inquiry’s final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

What’s ahead for Canada’s first female defence chief? Observers warn of ‘glass cliff’
Ontario News

What’s ahead for Canada’s first female defence chief? Observers warn of ‘glass cliff’

OTTAWA — Canada's military will make history on Thursday when Jennie Carignan is promoted to the rank…

Elections boss says parties should run nominations, but possibly with tighter rules
Ontario News

Elections boss says parties should run nominations, but possibly with tighter rules

OTTAWA — Canada's chief electoral officer is playing down any suggestion that Elections Canada should…

S&P/TSX composite rises Monday, U.S. markets mixed ahead of interest rate decision
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite rises Monday, U.S. markets mixed ahead of interest rate decision

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Monday on broad-based strength, while U.S. markets were mixed…