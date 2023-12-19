Child, 13, dead in crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Ontario

December 19, 2023 at 2 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Child, 13, dead in crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Ontario

NORTH PERTH, Ont. — A 13-year-old has died after a crash in Ontario involving a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the crash Monday afternoon in the municipality of North Perth, which is northwest of Waterloo Region.

Police say the two occupants of the buggy, a 13-year-old and an eight-year-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say the 13-year-old died, while the eight-year-old was taken to a trauma centre.

While police say the driver of the passenger vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, the horse died in the collision.

An investigation into the crash continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Gary Trent Jr. has first NBA double-double as Raptors rally past Hornets 114-99
Ontario News

Gary Trent Jr. has first NBA double-double as Raptors rally past Hornets 114-99

TORONTO — It was clear from the start of the Toronto Raptors season that Gary Trent Jr. would be the…

Ontario News

Siakam scores 27 points as Raptors beat Hornets team missing four starters, including Bridges

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. had…