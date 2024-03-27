Child airlifted for treatment after canine attack in Bancroft, Ont., police say

March 27, 2024
The Canadian Press
BANCROFT, ONTARIO — Police say a child had to be airlifted to hospital after being attacked by what they call a “canine-type” animal in Bancroft, Ont. 

Ontario Provincial Police say the unprovoked attack took place on Tuesday afternoon. 

They say an aggressive canine-type animal attacked the child on Bradshaw Road in the town of Bancroft. 

Police say the child was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

They describe the animal as black and grey, and similar to a German shepherd or husky dog. 

Anyone in the area is asked to be cautious and to report any sightings of the animal to police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024. 

