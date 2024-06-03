Children, people with disabilities to qualify for national dental care on June 27

June 3, 2024 at 18 h 40 min
Reading time: 30 s
Laura Osman, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Children, people with disabilities to qualify for national dental care on June 27

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.

Citizens’ Services Minister Terry Beech says children under the age of 18 and people who receive the disability tax credit will be able to apply on that date.

The government estimates that will extend eligibility to some 1.2 million people.

To qualify, applicants must be uninsured and have a household income under $90,000 per year.

Eligibility will be fully expanded to include everyone who meets that criteria in January 2025.

The rollout of the program was negotiated with the New Democrats as part of a political pact to prevent an early election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

1 in 8 pregnant people have disabilities but face lack of accessible care: report
Ontario News

1 in 8 pregnant people have disabilities but face lack of accessible care: report

One in eight pregnant people in Ontario has a disability, but many face barriers to accessible care and…

‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
Ontario News

‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school

The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high…

Ontario News

Vaping in schools: Ontario’s $30 million for surveillance and security won’t address student needs

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…