Chuli posts shutout for Toronto Six in 3-0 win over Buffalo Beauts

TORONTO — Elaine Chuli posted a 26-save shutout for the Toronto Six in a 3-0 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in a Premier Hockey Federation game Saturday.

Shiann Darkangelo scored twice and Michaela Cava scored into an empty net for Toronto (11-2-2) at Canlan Sports.

“I really liked our defence,” Six head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Geraldine Heaney said.

“They worked together, they’re getting to know each other a little bit better like that, and obviously Shi, our captain, it was nice to see her be successful.

“She needs to be a little bit more selfish, and when she starts to shoot the puck, she can score. And I think she just needed that confidence.”

Lovissa Berntdsson stopped 29 shots in a losing cause for Buffalo (2-11-2).

The Six look to sweep their four-game season series against the Beauts in Sunday’s rematch in Toronto.

Also, Saturday’s Montreal Force versus Minnesota Whitecaps game in Saint-Jérome, Que., was postponed because of weather hindering travel.

Sunday’s game between the two clubs is scheduled to go ahead with a makeup game between the two clubs slotted in Monday afternoon.

Darkangelo scored her first goal of Saturday’s game top corner three minutes into the second period.

She collected her second of the game and sixth of the season in the third period shooting five-hole on an assist from Cava.

It was a bounce back win for the Six, who had lost 4-1 at home to the Connecticut Whale in their previous game.

“It was a good team win,” Darkangelo said. “I think at our last home game, we were a little bitter about it, so just coming out, trying to take control of the game, get shots on net, and good things happen, and that’s what happened.

“Cava set me up with a nice pass there, and we were able to capitalize, so that allows us to walk away with some points and get ready for tomorrow to do the same thing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.