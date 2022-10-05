CIBC announces Shawn Beber as new head of U.S. operations

October 4, 2022 at 23 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has appointed Shawn Beber as its new head of U.S. operations.

Beber replaces Mike Capatides, who becomes a vice-chair for CIBC Bank USA after more than 25 years at the bank, according to a press release Tuesday.

President and CEO Victor Dodig says Beber’s strong focus on clients and relationships will be instrumental for the bank in building its momentum in North America.

Frank Guse will take on the role of chief risk officer as well as senior executive vice-president from his current role as executive vice-president of strategy and transformation for personal and business banking.

Beber previously held several senior roles at CIBC including head of U.S. capital markets.

CIBC says he played a key role in the acquisition of The PrivateBank in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

