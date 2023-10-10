CIBC names Mark Podlasly to board of directors effective Nov. 1

October 10, 2023 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on October 10, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — CIBC says Mark Podlasly will join the bank’s board of directors effective Nov. 1.

Podlasly is the chief sustainability officer at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, a collective of 144 Indigenous nations.

He is also the chair of the First Nations Limited Partnership, which includes 16 First Nations in a $500-million commercial agreement with the Kitimat LNG project.

CIBC board chair Kate Stevenson says Podlasly brings deep expertise in sustainability, economic development for Indigenous communities and the development of large capital projects connected to energy, natural resources and community infrastructure.

In addition, Podlasly is a member of the board of Hydro One Inc., a member of the Indigenous Advisory Council of CN Rail and a trustee of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Legacy Trust. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and a bachelor of arts in business administration from Trinity Western University.

The appointment will bring CIBC’s board to 14 members.

