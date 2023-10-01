Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-2 to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals in a seven-minute span, Aaron Boupendza added a game-winner in the 72nd minute and Cincinnati beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title.

Cincinnati (19-4-8) also secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs and ensured home-field advantage at TQL Stadium for the MLS Cup if they advance that far.

Cincinnati has won six of its last seven matches against Toronto, including the last four in a row after losing each of the first three meetings between the sides. It’s the first time Cincinnati has won four straight regular-season matches against a single opponent in club history.

Toronto (4-16-11) has lost 14 of its last 15 matches in all competitions, including the last four in a row.

Jonathan Osorio scored two goals five-minutes apart late in the first half for Toronto.

Both teams play again on Wednesday, with Cincinnati hosting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.

