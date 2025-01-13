Cineplex reports box office revenue in December up from year ago

January 13, 2025 at 13 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Cineplex reports box office revenue in December up from year ago

TORONTO — Cineplex says its box office revenue for December was up from a year earlier as movies released in November including Wicked and Moana 2 gained momentum.

The movie theatre company says box office revenue in December totalled $64.8 million, up from $51.8 million in December 2023.

However, the total was less than then $74.9 million seen in December 2019 before the pandemic.

Cineplex says Wicked has become the highest-grossing movie of all time based on a Broadway musical.

It added that Moana 2 is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time domestically, outperforming the first film.

The company says its combined box office and concession revenue totalled $112.0 million in December, representing 129 per cent of the total seen in December 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Minister makes first trip to Syrian border area after Assad regime ends
Ontario News

Minister makes first trip to Syrian border area after Assad regime ends

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and MP Omar Alghabra have made the first Canadian…