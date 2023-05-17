Citytv announces $1-million cash prize for ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 3

May 17, 2023
Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — “Canada’s Got Talent” is increasing its top prize to $1 million.

Citytv says its competition series will return for a third season with a bumped-up award from parent company Rogers, described as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

In addition, CIBC will award $25,000 each to six Golden Buzzer acts, or entertainers deemed good enough to progress from auditions straight to the semifinal.

The news was revealed during Tuesday’s Season 2 finale, which awarded a grand purse of $150,000.  

This year’s winner is the dance act Conversion from Trois-Rivières, Que., who will also receive professional financial advice as well as the chance to perform at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas as part of “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live.”

Applications for Season 3 are open on the Citytv website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

