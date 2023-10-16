Citytv touts all-Canadian cast for spinoff ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

TORONTO — The Canadian cop show spinoff “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” has its cast.

Citytv says Aden Young of “Rectify” and Kathleen Munroe of “City on Fire” will play elite detectives who investigate “high-profile crimes and homicides in metro Toronto.”

“Schitt’s Creek” and “Pretty Hard Cases” alumnus Karen Robinson plays Insp. Vivienne Holness.

The network touts its cast as all-Canadian. The show is currently in production amid an ongoing Hollywood actors strike.

Also in the leading cast is K.C. Collins of “The Cleaning Lady” as a deputy Crown attorney, Nicola Correia-Damude of “Shadowhunters” as a forensic pathologist and Araya Mengesha of “Anne with an E” as a tech expert.

Citytv says 10 one-hour episodes are slated for a spring 2024 launch and will deliver “original Canadian stories written, produced by and starring Canadians.”

Earlier this year, Hayden Mindell, senior vice-president television at Rogers Sports & Media, said he expected the show would feature “ripped-from-the-headlines-crimes that have occurred in this fine city.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.