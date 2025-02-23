Clark contributes three points as Ottawa Charge top Montreal Victoire 3-1

OTTAWA — Emily Clark had a two goals — including one into an empty net — and an assist, powering the Ottawa Charge to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Victoire Saturday.

Clark now has points in five straight games.

Stephanie Markowski had the other goal for the Charge (7-0-4-8) while Gwenyth Philips turned aside 15 of the 16 shots she faced for just her second win of the season.

Laura Stacey scored for the Victoire (9-3-1-4) who have now lost two games in a row for the first time this season.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves in her second regulation loss of the campaign.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: The Charge were 0-for-2 on the power play with four shots on goal. Ottawa also lost forward Rebecca Leslie with an upper-body injury early in the third period.

Victoire: Despite scoring on one of their two power plays, Montreal was unable to generate much offence. They now have just one goal in their past two games.

KEY MOMENT

Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen took a boarding penalty with less than four minutes to play, but the Charge were able to kill off the sanction, allowing just one shot on goal. Seconds later, Clark scored into the empty net to seal the victory.

KEY STAT

The Charge limited their opponents to just 16 shots on goal — and only nine through the first 40 minutes.

UP NEXT

Charge: Host the New York Sirens on Wednesday.

Victoire: Host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.