Clemens leads Phillies past Blue Jays 4-2; Schwarber hits fourth homer in two games

TORONTO — Bowden Francis is learning by doing as he’s getting regular starts in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation.

Kody Clemens’s two-run homer lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win on Wednesday for a two-game sweep in Toronto. The 28-year-old Francis has become a regular fixture in the Blue Jays’ rotation in the past month, earning five wins in six starts, taking one loss as a reliever on Aug. 4.

The loss to the Phillies came a day after Francis was named the American League’s pitcher of the month. He had a 1.05 earned-run average and 39 strikeouts in August.

“I think I’m just getting into a routine of starting, good or bad,” said Francis (8-4), who allowed three runs on six hits but struck out six over six innings against Philadelphia. “I’m getting into a role where I can hone in every five days, and put all my eggs in one basket.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk had back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning for a brief Toronto (67-74) lead.

Brendon Little, Tommy Nance and Ryan Burr came on in relief of Francis.

Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with a home run for Philadelphia (83-56), hitting the long ball at Rogers Centre for a second consecutive day. J.T. Realmuto added a home run in the ninth that helped seal the Phillies’ fourth consecutive win.

“We all know when Kyle gets hot, man, it’s fun to watch,” said first baseman Bryce Harper. “We’re excited to be able to see that. I love seeing homers and him do that. It’s super impressive.”

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9) struck out seven and allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings of work. Relievers Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez preserved Sanchez’s win.

Schwarber picked up where he left off on Wednesday, launching a 92.9 m.p.h. four-seam fastball — the second pitch of the game — to the second deck in right field at Rogers Centre. The 32nd home run of Schwarber’s season came a day after he hit three homers and drove in six runs in Philadelphia’s 10-9 come-from-behind victory over the Blue Jays.

Three consecutive doubles gave Toronto the lead in the bottom of the first.

Guerrero doubled down the third-base line with one out, giving speedy Daulton Varsho more than enough time to sprint home from second. Kirk followed that up with a double of his own to centre to bring Guerrero home for a 2-1 lead.

Clemens re-took Philadelphia’s lead in the second, hitting his fourth homer of the season to deep right field. Clemens, whose father Roger Clemens played for the Blue Jays in 1997 and 1998, drove in Brandon Marsh with the blast to make it 3-2 for the visitors.

It came on a 92.9 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Francis and travelled 368 feet to right field. Francis bore down after that, however, only allowing two more hits.

“I just don’t try to let the damage bleed into my plan and my mindset,” said Francis. “Just learn from those mistakes, leaving it over the plate, and just keep attacking and make adjustments throughout.”

Realmuto tacked on another run in the ninth. His 12th homer of the year came on an 84.3 m.p.h. slider from Burr. He launched it 394 feet to left-centre field for a 4-2 Philadelphia lead.

HARPER OUT — Two-time National League MVP Harper left the game after the first inning with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch. He was replaced at first by Edmundo Sosa.

“It was stiffening up a little bit but as of right now he’s fine,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson of Sarnia, Ont. “I think he could have continued on if we really had to.”

ON DECK — The Blue Jays have Thursday off before heading to Atlanta for a weekend series against the Braves.

Ranger Suarez (11-6) will take the mound for the Phillies on Thursday when they continue their road trip with a stop against the Miami Marlins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.