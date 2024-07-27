Clement plays hero as Jays trip Rangers 6-5, fans salute Kikuchi

TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi failed to save his best for his last outing in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform, but he felt he went out a winner after receiving a standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd on Friday.

Kikuchi departed after 4 2/3 innings, long before Ernie Clement’s first career walk-off single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning that gave the Blue Jays (47-56) a 6-5 win in their weekend series opener against the Texas Rangers (51-53).

“I gave up five runs and the fans still gave me a standing ovation,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter. “It was a pretty big moment for me.”

Two days ago, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins summoned Kikuchi for a meeting. Atkins informed the left-handed starter that it was “highly likely” he would be traded.

Kikuchi’s three-year deal with the Blue Jays expires at the end of the season.

The Japanese pitcher was at 96 pitches with five strikeouts and two walks when Toronto manager John Schneider lifted Kikuchi from the game before an appreciative 35,065.

“It’s a little bit weird and new for him,” Schneider said of his pitcher waiting for a trade. “It would have been easy to let him finish the fifth. But I wanted the fans to recognize him a little bit, too.”

Kikuchi gave up a two-run homer to Adolis Garcia in the fifth inning and allowed the Rangers to pull ahead 5-4. But the Blue Jays tied the game in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Danny Jansen.

With opposing pitching throwing around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. because of his recent hot streak, the Blue Jays needed hitters behind him in the order to step up.

Jansen was fourth in the lineup, one spot behind Guerrero. The fifth hitter, Spencer Horwitz, knocked in two runs as did Clement in the sixth spot.

Shortstop Leo Jimenez also had two hits and an RBI from the eighth slot.

Jimenez knocked in Davis Schneider in the fourth inning for the go-ahead 4-3 run with a single to centre after Schneider doubled into the right-field corner.

The Blue Jays led 3-1 after the first inning thanks to a two-run double from rookie Horwitz. He scored on Clement’s double to left.

The defending World Series champions drew even at 3-3 in the third inning off a bases-loaded single up the middle from catcher Jonah Heim.

Jays’ reliever Chad Green (3-2) got all four batters he faced in the eighth and ninth, including two strikeouts. Texas reliever Josh Shorz (2-1) put the winning run on base in the ninth.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney lasted five innings. He surrendered four runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

GARCIA GONE

Yimi Garcia arrived at Rogers Centre with his suitcase packed, just in case. The Blue Jays dealt the reliever to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league outfielder Jonatan Chase and catcher Jacob Sharp.

The 22-year-old Chase was the 10th-ranked prospect in the Mariners system. He made his MLB debut earlier this season and saw action in 41 games with a .195 average (8-for-41).

Although Chase likely will get a look in Toronto later this season, the Blue Jays optioned him to triple-A Buffalo.

The 22-year-old Sharp was optioned to High-A Vancouver. He was playing for the single-A Modesta in the California League.

Garcia, 34, was one of several Blue Jays whose contract expires at the end of the season.

“He’s not only a really good pitcher, but he’s a good human being,” Schneider said. “He’s meant a lot. He’s pitched a lot of big innings.”

Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Jansen, Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are in the same situation as Garcia and also are candidates to be moved before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

ON DECK

Kevin Gausman (8-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the middle game of the three-game set against Texas on Saturday. The Rangers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (5-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.