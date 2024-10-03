Closing arguments expected in ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

October 3, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Closing arguments expected in ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — A northeastern Ontario jury is expected to hear closing arguments today in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial.

Both Hoggard and his accuser took the stand in the trial, offering starkly different accounts of a June 2016 encounter in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The Crown and defence agree that a sexual encounter took place in the Hedley singer’s hotel room following the band’s concert and a bonfire after-party, but prosecutors are seeking to prove it wasn’t consensual.

The complainant says Hoggard raped, choked and hit her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.

The defence is expected to conclude its case this morning before closing statements begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

More Ontario school boards in deficit, using reserves: ministry documents
Ontario News

More Ontario school boards in deficit, using reserves: ministry documents

TORONTO — An increasing number of Ontario school boards are reporting deficits and are using or even…