Closing arguments expected in Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial

November 7, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The jury in Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial is expected to hear closing arguments from Crown and defence lawyers today. 

The 82-year-old former fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

In his cross-examination last week, the Crown attorney challenged statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies and contradictions in his remarks.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating their verdict in the case this week.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

