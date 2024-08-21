CNE opening weekend dampneed by downpour, but event expects attendance to improve

August 21, 2024 at 17 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CNE opening weekend dampneed by downpour, but event expects attendance to improve

TORONTO — Downpours in Toronto dampened attendance for the opening weekend of the Canadian National Exhibition, but more visitors are expected in the coming days.

CNE spokesperson Tran Nguyen says opening day attendance for the annual summer event, which began last Friday, was up by about 10,000 from last year, but rainy weather over the weekend did seem to deter some visitors.

Environment Canada had issued special weather statements across southern Ontario last weekend, including a rainfall warning in Toronto, which saw a record-breaking 128.3-millimetre downpour at Pearson International Airport.

Nguyen says that while exact attendance numbers so far are unavailable, the CNE’s midway and buildings with indoor activities were “still very active” despite the severe weather.

Attendance is expected to build as the weather forecast improves and Labour Day weekend approaches, Nguyen says.

The event, which features midway rides, exhibitions and unique food offerings, runs until Sept. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Ontario News

Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis…