Coach says Nylander will be fine after early departure in Leafs’ 2-1 win over Habs

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs got a scare in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night when star forward William Nylander left the game midway through the first period after taking a knock to the head.

He was held out for the rest of the game for what the team called “precautionary reasons.” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Nylander avoided serious injury and would be OK.

“Willy will be fine,” said Berube. “Nothing to worry about.”

Nylander was the latest Maple Leafs star to suffer an injury scare, as Auston Matthews departed practice this week with what Berube deemed an upper-body ailment. Matthews did not play on Thursday.

John Tavares and Nick Robertson scored for Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ first win of the pre-season. Christian Dvorak tallied for Montreal.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Canadiens 33-17.

Nylander was tripped up in the neutral zone and hit in the head by a passing Montreal player as he fell. The 27-year-old went straight to the dressing room after the play.

Tavares opened the scoring midway at 10:12 of the first period by tipping home a deft touch-pass from Mitch Marner. It was the fourth point for Tavares in two games.

“There were better sides to our game,” Tavares said. “The way we played, all three zones, we were a little more connected. The pace of our game was better. Moving the puck better.

“I liked the way that we were getting in on the forecheck.”

Dvorak pulled Montreal even at 5:39 of the second period after taking advantage of a slick feed from Alexandre Barre-Boulet at the Toronto blue line.

Dvorak held off Maple Leafs defender Morgan Rielly and tucked the puck between goalie Anthony Stolarz’s legs.

Robertson had two breakaways later in the period but both were turned aside by Montreal netminder Jakub Dobes.

Robertson eventually capitalized with the winner at 18:04. He stripped the puck from Canadiens defender Adam Engstrom, drawing a penalty in the process, and beat Dobes between the legs.

“Heck of a play,” said Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorenz. “That’s just hard work, not giving up on a play. And it shows a maturity for a young guy like him. Coming on the backcheck and stripping the guy, going in and on the first three strides getting some separation and getting a great shot on the guy’s five hole.

“I get tired just watching him. He’s a good little player.”

Matt Murray took over for Stolarz in the third period for his first game action since suffering a hip injury on April 4, 2023. He stopped all seven shots he faced.

“He’s had a good summer, healthy summer,” Berube said of Murray. “He was able to train and do the things he needs to do. You know, this guy has won a couple (Stanley) Cups. He knows how to win. He’s a good goalie.

“So, I think it’s just kind of progressed from the summertime through to camp here now. He looked solid. He’s a big guy, takes up a lot of net.”

Stolarz had nine saves and Dobes made 32 stops.

COMING UP

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens will face each other again on Saturday in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.