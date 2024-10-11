Coldplay books two more dates in Toronto, only Canadian stop on tour

October 11, 2024 at 16 h 45 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TORONTO — Coldplay is doubling down on its concert dates in Toronto.

The British rock act says it’s adding July 11 and July 12 of next year to its planned shows at the yet-to-be-opened Rogers Stadium.

That’s in addition to its previously announced dates of July 7 and 8 at the open-air venue, which has yet to be constructed.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET.

The shows are Coldplay’s only Canadian dates on the Music of the Spheres World Tour and will be among the first at the new stadium in Toronto’s north end.

Live Nation plans to construct Rogers Stadium at the former Downsview Airport lands, next to Downsview Park, before next summer. It will have a capacity of 50,000 ticket holders.

Coldplay’s tour is slated to roll through cities that include London, Hong Kong, Seoul and parts of Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

