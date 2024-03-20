Collections of poetry about war, spirituality make Griffin Poetry Prize long list

TORONTO — A collection of poetry about the horrors of the war in Ukraine and the spiritual words of a celebrated Mexican poet are among the works on this year’s long list for the Griffin Poetry Prize.

“A Crash Course in Molotov Cocktails” by Halyna Kruk, translated from Ukrainian by Amelia M. Glaser and Yuliya Ilchuk, is among the 10 books of poetry written in, or translated into, English.

Also longlisted is “Self-Portrait in the Zone of Silence” by Homero Aridjis, translated from Spanish by George McWhirter, a Belfast-born Canadian writer who served as Vancouver’s first poet laureate.

Another Canadian name on the long list is Montreal-based writer Emilie Moorhouse, who translated from French an Egyptian-French poet’s collection, “Emerald Wounds: Selected Poems of Joyce Mansour.”

Five shortlisted books will be announced April 17 and the winner will be crowned at the Griffin Poetry Prize Readings, held in Toronto on June 5.

The winner will receive $130,000 while the other shortlisted finalists will each get $10,000.

Most of the longlisted works are by U.S. poets, including “To 2040” by Jorie Graham, “Door” by Ann Lauterbach, “The Lights,” by Ben Lerner, “And And And” by Cole Swensen and “perennial fashion presence falling” by Fred Moten.

The judges also listed “To the Letter,” by Tomasz Różycki, translated from Polish by Mira Rosenthal, and “School of Instructions” by Jamaican poet Ishion Hutchinson.

The three judges for the international prize said they considered 592 books of poetry – nearly 50 of them translations – submitted from 14 countries. One of the judges is Canadian poet Albert F. Moritz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.