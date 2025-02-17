Colliers International to purchase controlling interest in Australia’s Ethos Urban

TORONTO — Colliers International Group Inc. says it has agreed to purchase a controlling interest in Australian urban planning and design advisory firm Ethos Urban Pty Limited.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Colliers says Ethos Urban’s senior leadership team will remain “significant shareholders” in the business under the partnership, but the company will be rebranded as Colliers later this year after the deal closes.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ethos Urban was founded in 1992 and employs 160 people across its three offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Colliers chief executive officer of global real estate services Chris McLernon says the company expects to leverage its “brand, established reputation and deep connections in the Australian real estate and infrastructure market” to grow the business and cross-sell services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CIGI)