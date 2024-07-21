Colton Herta takes pole for IndyCar street race in Toronto

July 20, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on July 20, 2024
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Colton Herta took the IndyCar pole position Saturday on the Exhibition Place street course, turning a lap at 59.5431 seconds.

Trying to win for the first time this season, the Andretti Global driver will start alongside Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood on Sunday, Kirwood had a lap at 59.6375. Meyer Shank’s Felix Rosenqvist was third at 59.8252.

Points leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing will start 18th after being penalized for interference during the first qualifying segment.

“I do not agree, but it is what it is,” Palou said. “It doesn’t help for sure. As long as we have a fast car with me tomorrow, it’s frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Defending champion Christian Lundgaard and four-time champion Scott Dixon failed to get out of the first round of qualifying.

A broken right thumb knocked out Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi, giving Frenchman Theo Pourchaire his sixth start of the season.

Rossi was injured in practice Friday when his car hit a tire barrier and then skidded into a concrete wall. Pourchaire arrived at Toronto’s Pearson Airport less than two hours before the qualifying, then ran a lap of 1:01.6071 in the No. 7 Chevrolet. He will start 26th.

The race will be the first street event for the hybrid powertrains introduced two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio.

