Company says it was given green light to make infant formula in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — An Ontario-based powdered milk manufacturer says it has the green light to start making baby formula.

Canada Royal Milk in Kingston says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has approved its application to produce infant formula.

The company says it always intended to manufacture the product, but was held up by an approval process involving both Health Canada and the CFIA that took nearly two years.

Canada Royal Milk had complained about the lengthy process last year after a formula shortage in the United States spilled over into Canada as there were no manufacturers north of the border.

The company was established by Feihe International, the largest producer of formula for infants and young children in China.

It says it is getting the Ontario factory ready to produce formula, and expects to begin in the summer, with sales across Canada to follow.

Before now, Canada Royal Milk had only been producing powdered milk products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.