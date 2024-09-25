Complainant to continue testimony in Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

September 25, 2024 at 7 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
HAILEYBURY, Ont. — The woman who alleges that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted her in June 2016 is set to continue her testimony in court today.

Crown prosecutors said Tuesday that jurors could expect to hear the complainant describe a non-consensual encounter that included choking, slapping and name-calling.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault in the northeastern Ontario trial.

The Crown and defence agree on some of the circumstances of the case, including that Hoggard was in Kirkland Lake, Ont., for his band Hedley’s concert.

An agreed statement of facts read out in court also established that the band attended a bonfire with fans outside the hotel where they were staying, and that Hoggard and the complainant had a sexual encounter in his hotel room.

The complainant is expected to describe what happened today, after giving brief testimony on Tuesday about the events leading up to the alleged assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

