Conservative columnist Andrew Lawton to release first biography of Pierre Poilievre

March 4, 2024 at 19 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Conservative columnist Andrew Lawton to release first biography of Pierre Poilievre

TORONTO — Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, while political journalist Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s time in power.

“Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life” is being billed as the first biography of the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Lawton is managing editor of the conservative digital media company True North, and previously wrote “The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World.”

Meanwhile, Wells will publish “Justin Trudeau On the Ropes: Governing in Troubled Times.”

The book will examine the prime minister’s response to numerous global crises during his time in power, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and “a newly belligerent China.”

The pair of political books will be published by Sutherland House in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario legislature resuming with Bill 124 repeal, politically charged omnibus bill
Ontario News

Ontario legislature resuming with Bill 124 repeal, politically charged omnibus bill

TORONTO — Ontario's legislature will resume sitting this week with a flurry of activity, from repealing…

Royal Bank chief executive McKay defends HSBC deal as bank reports profits up
Ontario News

Royal Bank chief executive McKay defends HSBC deal as bank reports profits up

TORONTO — RBC chief executive Dave McKay made some of his most forceful comments yet on the importance…

Concerns emerge over NextStar’s plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant
Ontario News

Concerns emerge over NextStar’s plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant

WINDSOR, Ont. — Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers…