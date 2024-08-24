Conservatives maintain silence as strife continues between union, railways

OTTAWA — As railworkers push back on the Liberal government’s effort to end a labour dispute that ground trains to a halt, the federal Conservatives have been silent on the strife that poses a major threat to Canada’s economy.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asked the Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Thursday to impose binding arbitration after Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 employees. He has also asked the board to call for a return to work under the terms of the old collective agreement.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the government’s decision, calling it proof the Liberals “will always cave to corporate greed, and Canadians will always pay for it.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not weighed in since the lockout began on Thursday and his office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Even the more vocal members of the Conservative caucus have held off on commenting, despite their usual eagerness to weigh in on major news stories with social-media posts.

The NDP has released a video featuring union leaders challenging Poilievre’s true commitment to supporting workers’ rights and suggesting he just “talks a good game.”

Poilievre has made a greater effort as leader to gain support from private sector unions and blue collar workers, while publicly declaring that he won’t spend political capital to further the interests of business groups.

Conservatives also voted in favour of legislation earlier this year that banned replacement workers at federally regulated workplaces.

“I wish I could say I was surprised,” Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said about the Conservatives’ silence on the rail work stoppage.

“I think what we’ll find for the next 15 months, between now and the next election, is that everything is politics, and the public interest gets set to one side as the parties jockey for political advantage.”

Business groups have been sounding the alarm about the widespread economic harm the work stoppage could have on the country.

Credit rating agency Moody’s warned the work stoppage would cost the Canadian economy $341 million per day, with agriculture, forestry and manufacturing among the hardest-hit sectors.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said all federal parties struggle to put the economy ahead of the interests of unions.

He said the silence from the Conservatives on the labour dispute is consistent with the party’s new approach to unions, including its “shocking” decision to support the ban on replacement workers.

“The Conservatives have done a complete 180 with respect to their traditional views on trade union legislation by supporting the ban on replacement workers, and it’s one of the reasons why they’ve been so silent,” Kelly said.

The head of the country’s largest labour organization said she was not surprised by the approach, either.

“They’re trying to, of course, court the workers’ vote,” said Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress.

“Of course, they don’t want to say anything right now, because the position they would be taking is not going to be supportive of workers in this case.”

Bruske is critical of the government’s decision to pursue binding arbitration, warning it sends a message to businesses that they don’t need to reach a deal at the bargaining table.

She also dismissed the Conservatives’ support for the legislation banning replacement workers, calling it “political theatre” given that it was going to become law with the support of the NDP and Bloc Québécois, regardless of how the Tories voted.

As all federal parties compete for the labour support, Bruske’s message to workers is to “pay attention.”

“People show us what their true colours are and who our friends are, and let’s not forget that at election time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.