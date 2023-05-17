Convicted murderer escapes from federal prison in Kingston, Ont.

May 17, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 40 min on May 17, 2023
The Canadian Press
KINGSTON, Ont. — Police are searching for a man who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a federal prison in Kingston, Ont.

The Correctional Service of Canada says staff discovered the 42-year-old inmate was missing during a formal count at the Collins Bay Institution on Tuesday.

The correctional service says Kingston Police were contacted immediately and a warrant has been issued for the man’s arrest.

The service says it will investigate and is working with police to locate him “as quickly as possible.”

He is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder at the multi-level federal prison.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a wanted notice for the man, who is described as about six feet tall, 160 pounds, with short brown hair, a receding hairline, blue eyes, a pockmarked face and glasses.

