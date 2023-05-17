Convicted murderer who escaped from federal prison in Kingston, Ont., located

May 17, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on May 17, 2023
The Canadian Press
Convicted murderer who escaped from federal prison in Kingston, Ont., located

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a man who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a federal prison in Kingston, Ont., has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson said the 42-year-old inmate was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. 

Police had said earlier that prison staff discovered the inmate was missing during a formal count at the Collins Bay Institution on Tuesday.

The man was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

Dickson said the man has been charged with being unlawfully at large.

Correctional Service Canada said it will conduct an investigation into what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023. 

