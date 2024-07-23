Coroner reports link four suicides in New Zealand to Kenneth Law

A New Zealand coroner has found links between four deaths in that country and Kenneth Law, who is facing murder charges in Ontario for allegedly selling substances that could be used for self-harm.

According to the coroner’s reports, four people who died by suicide in 2022 and 2023 had ordered items online from a business associated with Law.

The New Zealand residents who died included two university students, aged 18 and 21, a 21-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man who worked as a personal trainer and a DJ.

Law is not facing any charges in connection with those deaths, and coroner Alexandra Cunninghame has noted in her reports that Law’s activities are outside the jurisdiction of the New Zealand courts.

Law is charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder in Ontario for allegedly sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives.

His lawyer has said that Law will plead not guilty to the charges that were upgraded earlier this year from second-degree murder.

Law is also facing 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide, to which he is also expected to plead not guilty.

Police have said all charges against Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Investigators have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell a substance and other items that can be used for self-harm.

The New Zealand coroner’s reports note that the country’s Suicide Prevention Office has consulted with internet service providers to request blocking access to Law’s websites.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.