Coroner’s inquest for Sammy Yatim, Toronto teen shot by cop, to begin today

TORONTO — A coroner’s inquest for Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, is set to begin today.

Yatim was 18 when he was shot by Const. James Forcillo in July 2013.

The teen, who was holding a small knife, was hit by two separate volleys of bullets.

Jurors acquitted Forcillo of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen.

The officer was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, fired while Yatim was lying on his back.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.